Brighton Jones LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.37, for a total transaction of $626,745.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,075,186.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $175,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,288 shares of company stock valued at $21,891,494 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,599. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.05, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $428.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

