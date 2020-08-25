Brighton Jones LLC Has $589,000 Position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 285.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $870,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,825 over the last three months. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

