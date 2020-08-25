Brighton Jones LLC Has $711,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

