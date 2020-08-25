Brighton Jones LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 87.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,946,000 after acquiring an additional 219,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,689. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

