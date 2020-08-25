Brighton Jones LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

In other news, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $605.44. 20,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $618.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

