Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,265,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Paypal by 38,906.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,791,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,155 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $200.33. The stock had a trading volume of 100,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.26. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

