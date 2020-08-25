Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,349,000 after buying an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,091,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after buying an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,108.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,335 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

