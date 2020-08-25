Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 145.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $696,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

