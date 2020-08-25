Brighton Jones LLC Invests $908,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 206,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The stock has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

