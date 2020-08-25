Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

