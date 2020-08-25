Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 22,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,507. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

