Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allstate by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,821,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.20. 16,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.79.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

