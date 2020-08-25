Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,895,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,550,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.38. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $218.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

