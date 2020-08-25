Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.