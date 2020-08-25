Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

