Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 546 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

