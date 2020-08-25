Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 12,583 Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WPP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 22.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth $29,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67. Wpp Plc has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

