Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,485,000 after acquiring an additional 162,255 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Omeros by 2,404.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 680,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Omeros stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,920. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $678.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

