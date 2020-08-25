Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after purchasing an additional 158,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

EBAY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. 63,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,751,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

