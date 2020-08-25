Brighton Jones LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 86,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,359. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

