Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,114 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 26,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,243. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.