Brighton Jones LLC Sells 44 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,263,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

NYSE APD traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,879. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

