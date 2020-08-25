Brighton Jones LLC Sells 449 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in 3M by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. AXA lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 875.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 615,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after buying an additional 552,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,593. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.82. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

