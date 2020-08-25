Brighton Jones LLC Sells 623 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,574,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

