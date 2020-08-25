Brighton Jones LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 291.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.