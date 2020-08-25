Brighton Jones LLC Takes $485,000 Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 375.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $445,000.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

