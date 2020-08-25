Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,455,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $84,433,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.25.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,902. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

