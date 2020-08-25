Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $8.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.25 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $32.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

ABT stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,349. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

