Brokerages Set IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $23.40

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 166,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,565. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.