Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $104.08

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.08.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 38,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,167. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after purchasing an additional 822,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.