Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $166.78

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.05.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $4,704,415.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,997 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in VMware by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in VMware by 931.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.