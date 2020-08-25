Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $165.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

