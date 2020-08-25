Brokers Offer Predictions for Boxlight Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) – Investment analysts at Taglich Brothers boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boxlight in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Securities raised their target price on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 4.53. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 172.34% and a negative net margin of 22.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 2,118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Boxlight worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boxlight news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

