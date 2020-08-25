Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

BBU opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter worth $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 56.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

