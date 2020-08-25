BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

DOOO stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. BRP has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

