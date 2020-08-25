Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.40 EPS

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,467 ($32.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,497 ($32.63). The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,282.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,937.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Peter Ventress purchased 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,160 ($28.22) per share, with a total value of £56,332.80 ($73,608.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.09) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.05).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

