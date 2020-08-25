Burlington Stores (BURL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

In related news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total transaction of $562,878.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.