Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $194.21 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.45. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,166,000 after purchasing an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,772 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

