BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Position Increased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 354.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 544.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $154,000.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

