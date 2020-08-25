Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:CNI opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

