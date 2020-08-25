Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €59.00 ($69.41).

COK opened at €45.02 ($52.96) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.49 and a 200 day moving average of €47.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 44.66. Cancom has a 12 month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12 month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

