Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of CCBG opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 16.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 88,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

