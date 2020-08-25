Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

