Cartesi (CTSI) Price Tops $0.0806 on Major Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $16.00 million and $4.06 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,403,548 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

Cartesi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

