Cashaa (CAS) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.17 million and $600,255.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00126663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01713570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00191601 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00150948 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 586,624,991 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.