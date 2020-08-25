Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Short Interest Update

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,700 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 520,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBMG stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

CBMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

