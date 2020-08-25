Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Sells $437,578,641.28 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 5,217,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $437,578,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 4,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,274. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $162,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

