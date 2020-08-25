CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$103.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$103.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB.A. Pi Financial raised their price target on CGI from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$88.00 to C$91.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on CGI from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on CGI from C$116.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$90.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.51. CGI has a one year low of C$67.23 and a one year high of C$114.49.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

