Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,567,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 123,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 183,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,398. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

