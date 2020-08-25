Chico’s FAS (CHS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

In related news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

